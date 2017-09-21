Three School Members Attend Last Meeting

Three Mt. Pleasant School Board members participated in their last meeting Monday night. Dave Christensen, Joy Conwell and Melinda Huisinga then stepped away from the table to allow Martha Wiley, Kevin Sandersfeld and Willy Amos to take their places for the swearing in and organizational meeting. The previous members each decided not to run in last week’s elections. Christensen came to the board after a career of teaching, administration and serving as Mt. Pleasant’s director of instruction. Huisinga brought many years of school board experience to Mt. Pleasant from her time on the Carlisle school board. Stepping away may be hardest for Joy Conwell who comes from a long family tradition of school board service. Over the years Conwell’s family has been on school boards in Louisa, Des Moines and Mahaska counties as well as Henry County. Education has always been the family priority. Interesting to note….there is a stone dedicated to her family on the William Penn campus in Oskaloosa for having the most family members graduate.