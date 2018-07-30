Three People Injured

Three people were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday near Mt. Pleasant. The Iowa State Patrol investigated the accident at about 6:30 am in the Southbound lanes of Hwy 28 at mile marker 48. Austin Beadles of Buckingham, Iowa was driving and either blacked out or fell asleep. When the vehicle left the road he over-corrected sending it back across the Southbound lanes and into the ditch where it hit a tree. Beadles and a passenger, Bradley Dundee, also of Buckingham were take by ambulance to HCHC. A second passenger, Ashley Beadles of Waterloo, was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City by air.