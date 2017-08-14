Three Hurt in Sunday Night Accident

Three people were seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Sunday night on Salem Road. 24 year old Markus Isaiah Titus of Winfield and 20 year old Jordan Patrick Nichting of Salem were airlifted to Iowa City and 17 year old Kajohnique Wamer, also from Salem, was taken by ambulance to HCHC. The accident occurred just before 10 pm at the intersection of Salem Road and Graham Avenue. Titus was driving East on Salem Road and Nichting was westbound also on Salem Road. The Titus vehicle crossed the center line striking the Nichting vehicle head on. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.