Three Classes Offered At HCHC

HCHC offers free pre-diabetes class August 21st

PLEASANT – Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Education Center will offer a FREE pre-diabetes class on Monday, August 21, 2017, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. The class will be conducted in the Diabetes Education Center, located in Suite 25 at HCHC. Directions will be given when you call 319-385-6518 to register. Please register by Noon on August 18th.

If you answer yes to any of the following questions, you should attend this class:

Are your fasting blood sugars between 100 and 125?

Do you have a parent, sister or brother with diabetes?

Are you are overweight, inactive, or have poor eating habits?

Are you extremely thirsty, urinate frequently or have unexplained weight loss?

The purpose of the class is to help at-risk individuals reverse habits that may be leading toward a diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes and its many complications. Topics will include an overview of the different types of diabetes, diet, exercise, and diabetes prevention.

Approximately 90 million people in the United States have pre-diabetes and many are not aware of it. Recent research shows that some long-term damage, especially to the heart and circulatory system, may already be occurring during pre-diabetes.

For more information or to register for the class, contact HCHC’s Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518. There is no fee for this class.

Diabetes Training at HCHC

MT.PLEASANT – Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering diabetes training from 8-2pm on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. The class will be in the Health Education Center. Breakfast and lunch will be served to class participants and their guests. Please register by Monday, August 21 by calling 319-385-6518.

Topics include explanation of diabetes; meal planning; exercise; foot care, complications of diabetes; medications and blood sugar testing.

The HCHC Diabetes Education Center has earned Iowa State Certification and National Certification. HCHC’s Diabetes Education team offers Certified Diabetes Educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.

For more information, or to sign up, contact the HCHC Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518.

Coffee With Katie

Henry County Health Center invites all individuals with a chronic disease to a free program “Coffee with Katie” on Thursday, August 24th, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. This will be held in the Diabetes Education Center, located in Suite 25 at HCHC. RSVP by August 23rd to reserve your seat.

Join Katie Westphal, RN, BSN, for a social hour, fresh coffee and fruit, plus a discussion on the topic of “Diabetes Myths.”

The public is invited to attend this free program. Bring a friend. For more information or for directions, contact HCHC’s Diabetes Education Department at 319-385-6518.

–30—