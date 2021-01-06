Three Cars Involved in Crash

A Montrose woman was injured in a crash involving three vehicles January 4 at about 6:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 218 and 255th Street in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office Christina Boosalis was driving south towards the intersection. A second vehicle driven by Jill Deroos of Donnellson was driving north near the same intersection. A third vehicle operated by Tim Cherry of Maplehill, Kansas was headed east at the intersection. Cherry did not stop causing Boosalis to take evasive action. Her vehicle crossed the center line and it the Deroos vehicle head on. Boosalis was transported from the scene with serious injuries. Deroos received minor injuries and a baby in the Deroos vehicle appeared unharmed. Cherry was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.