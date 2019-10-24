Three Arrested After Drugs are Found

Three people from Arizona were arrested by Mt. Pleasant Police Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Police stopped a vehicle at 3 pm on North Grand Avenue. A K-9 alert resulted in a search of the vehicle. Officers found two pound of meth, two pounds of heroin, one pound suspected to be Fentanyl, marijuana and hand gun. Ismael Montez, Julia Robertson and Marco Rubio were all arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.