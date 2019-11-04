Thomasa R. “Tiny” Orozco Alaniz

Thomasa R. “Tiny” Orozco Alaniz born May 22, 1929 in Horton, Kansas has joined her husband of 67 years in the presence of our Lord, Jesus.

For most of her 90 years Tiny enjoyed her family, extended family of Al-Anon and her involvement in various ministries in her church. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mentor, friend and devout Catholic.

Tiny lived out her life in Horton, Kansas, the Chicago area and Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. In May 2019, Tiny was thrilled to celebrate her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated at a public visitation Thursday, November 14th at 3:30 followed by a rosary at 6:30pm at St. Alphonsus Church in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11am followed by a luncheon at St. Alphonsus Church. Private interment will be at a later date in Chicago.

Surviving Tiny are Sal and Rosalee Alaniz, Joseph Alaniz, Richard and Betsy Alaniz, Theresa and Mike Morgan and Michael Alaniz, eleven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, two sisters Ruth Garcia and Jennie Sanchez.

Special thanks to Every Step Hospice and Park Place Elderly Center.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be given to Every Step Hospice or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Mount Pleasant.