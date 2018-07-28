Thomas William Sater

Thomas William Sater, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, July 27, 2018 at Savannah Heights, Mt. Pleasant. He was born January 20, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant to William O. and Helen E. Warth Sater.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 3rd at First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Trey Hegar will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 9 PM on Thursday at Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM. Memorials have been established for First Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant; Midwest Old Threshers; and Dover Museum, New London.