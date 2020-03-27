Thomas Wayne Matheis

Thomas Wayne Matheis, 73, of Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, passed away at 8:15 P.M. Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Arbor Court.

Born September 17, 1946 at Springfield, Illinois the son of Walter Ernest and Mildred Lavonne (Bote) Matheis.

Survivors include his sister Sharon (husband Jack) Bates, half-brother James Matheis. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill and half-sister Sandra.

Tom worked as a clerk for IBM. He enjoyed riding horses.

His body has been cremated. There will be no services.

