These are Bands Coming to Town for the Invitational

The following is information about the nineteen bands participating in the Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational Saturday night, September 16 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. (provided by Dave Schneider )

Muscatine High School Muskie Marching Band: 126 members …..They are the only band that has competed at every Mount Pleasant Invitational since its inception. Muscatine has performed at the Alamo Bowl and the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Cardinal High School Scarlet Pride Marching Band: 22 members…… Their show is titled “Entertain Me” and includes the “Avengers Theme” and songs from The Jungle Book and Dr. Who.

Winfield – Mt. Union Marching Band: 22 members……Their show will be comprised of the music of Lady Gaga.

Highland High School Marching Highlanders: 60 members……Returning to Mount Pleasant for the second consecutive year from Lewistown, Missouri, the band has a rich history of performing at major events around the country. In the past 10 years Highland has performed in Chicago, Washington D.C., Memphis, San Diego and Florida.

Wapello High School Indian Marching Band: 50 members…..Directed by MPCHS grad Micah Peck, they have earned a top rating at the past six state marching band festivals.

West Burlington Marching Falcons: 26 members…..This will be their fourth appearance at the Mount Pleasant Invitational. Besides several contests this season, the group will march in the school’s homecoming parade and West Burlington Red Ribbon Day Parade.

Central Lee High School Marching Hawks: 42 members….Directed by first year director Nicholas Andersen, their show will feature songs made famous by Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Panic! and K’naan.

Mediapolis High School Marching Indians: 45 members…..Brian King’s band will perform music from The Blues Brothers.

Wilton High School Marching Band: 37 members…..The band consistently receives top ratings at the state marching band festival. This year they will travel to Toronto, Niagara Falls and New York City.

Williamsburg High School Raider Marching Band: 74 members…..Their show will feature the music of Elvis, Led Zepplin, Fall Out Boy plus others. They marched in the 2016 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago.

Center Point – Urbana High School Stormin’ Pointer Marching Band: 48 members…..Their music will be selections from West Side Story. The band has traveled to Minneapolis and St. Louis in recent years and will be going to New York City in 2018.

Washington High School Marching Demon Nation: 100 members….Last year Washington placed first in Class 3A at the Fort Madison Band Classic and fifth at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.

West Delaware High School Pride Marching Band: 60 members…..Last year the band placed 10th at the Five Seasons Invitational and 6th at Bands Across the Prairie and earned a Division I rating at state contest.

Benton Community High School Marching Bobcats: 86 members…..Their show will include songs by composers such as Bach, Sousa, Copland and Gershwin. They won top honors in Class 3A at Mount Pleasant last year and Grand Champions at the Muscatine contest. In the past two years the band has traveled to Toronto, New York City and Washington D.C.

Solon High School Marching Spartans: 75 members…..Their director is Desmond Cervantez, who is in his 19th year at Solon. They placed 8th in 3A at last year’s Mount Pleasant contest.

Marion High School Scarlet Spectrum: 122 members…..Marion placed 2nd in 3A at the 2016 Mount Pleasant Invitational. This past March the band performed at Walt Disney World.

Fort Madison High School Marching Bloodhounds: 135 members…..The group has traveled to Hawaii, St. Louis, Memphis and Ireland in recent years and will be going to Chicago next year for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. They placed 4th in 3A at last year’s Mount Pleasant Invitational.

Ottumwa High School Marching Bulldogs: 83 members…..The PRIDE of Ottumwa represented Iowa at the 2015 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade and will be performing at the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France in 2019. Their director is MPCHS grad Troy Gerleman.

Davenport Central High School The Marching Blue Devils: 148 members…..They are the oldest band program in Iowa, dating back to 1885. The Marching Blue Devils are the most visible student organization in the Quad Cities and have competed at Bands of America Regionals and Grand National Championships. Last year at the Mount Pleasant Invitational the band placed first in Class 4A and garnered two caption awards.