Theresa Jeannette (Williamson) Slaughter House

Theresa Jeannette (Williamson) Slaughter House, 100, of Middle Amana, formerly of Farmington and Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Middle Amana, Iowa.

The daughter of Roy and Kathryn (Mahler) Williamson, she was born in December of 1919 in the township of Bonaparte, and grew up on a farm north of Farmington.

She attended high school in Bonaparte, Iowa, and afterwards was a rural school teacher for several years in a country school, Webster Ridge, across the road from where she grew up, and then the country school Spencer, north of Stockport. In the 1950s she moved with her father into Farmington. She married Clarence Slaughter in October 1957 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They lived on a farm northeast of Farmington, where their children Dale and Sherri grew up. After Clarence’s death in October 1972. She married Bob House in August 1987. He also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children: Dale Slaughter of Middle Amana and Sherri (Brian) Weinzirl of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and her granddaughters: Amanda (Corey) DeGraaf of Wentzville, Missouri and Jennifer (Wade) Kemp of McKinney, Texas, great grandson: Nolan DeGraaf and great granddaughter: Madison Kemp.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands: Clarence Slaughter, and later Bob House.

She worked at Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison before she was married to Clarence. Jeannette loved to travel, taking charter bus trips with her friends Anna and Mary throughout the United States. She traveled with Dale by car and plane, and then with Bob House after their marriage. In her later years, she made almost yearly trips with her son Dale to Duluth, Minnesota and Canada in the fall, and to Chicago at Christmas time. In 2010, she got a passport when she was 90 so she could continue to go Canada. Her last trip there was when she was 99. She enjoyed riding in the car, and went out on weekly drives with her son.

A private family service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

Burial will be at the Bonaparte Cemetery in Bonaparte.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa. 52656.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .