Theola Savage

Theola I. Savage 78, of Burlington passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial may be directed to Great River Hospice or to Cottonwood Care Facility in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for the arrangements.