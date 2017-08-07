Theft Investigation Results in Arrests

On July 23, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of multiple items, including firearms, from 1695 Graham Avenue. Upon investigation, one of the firearms was recovered and Jacob Peiffer, 19 of Fairfield, was subsequently arrested in the 1100 grid of 225th Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons (class D Felony), Theft 4th degree (serious misdemeanor), and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (class D Felony). Upon further investigation, on July 28, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Tactical Unit and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 307 US Highway 61 North, Apartment 2, in Wapello. Further stolen property was recovered and Jasper Dominguez, 20 of Wapello, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons (class D Felony) and Theft 2nd degree (class D Felony).