The Wellmark Foundation awards nearly $500,000 in Small MATCH grants

The Wellmark Foundation awards nearly $500,000 in Small MATCH grantsWritten by Theresa Rose on November 21, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 21, 2019) — The Wellmark Foundation has provided 19 Iowa organizations including two in the KILJ listening area, with Small Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants. These grant recipients were notified in August and had 16-weeks to secure the required match in order to receive their funds from The Wellmark Foundation. All of these projects will help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity and consumption of and access to healthy foods.
“The Wellmark Foundation is proud to award a cumulative total of $446,963.50 to these 19 grant recipients,” said Becky Wampler Bland, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “We are proud to support these organizations as they have demonstrated their projects will help to improve the well-being of the communities they serve well into the future.”
The 19 Iowa organizations that were awarded grants include:
- Mount Pleasant Community School District, $25,000
Outdoor Pickleball
- Hometown Pride Morning Sun, $25,000
Safe Sidewalks for our Students
- City of Afton, $25,000
Afton Safe Routes to Schools
- City of Carroll, $25,000
Pickleball courts
- City of Creston, $25,000
McKinley Park Trail Expansion
- City of Decorah, $25,000
Park Improvements to Enhance Safety and Encourage Physical Activity
- City of Eldora, $17,000
Memorial Park – A place to play and remember.
- City of Mount Ayr, $9,963.50
Judge Lewis Park Trail
- City of Shell Rock, $25,000
Shell Rock Aquatic Center
- City of Spencer, $25,000
Pedestrian Crossings
- Friends of the Terrain Therapy Garden, $25,000
VA Terrain Therapy Garden — Des Moines
- Gibraltar Neighborhood Association, $25,000
Fairmount Park Trailhead — Council Bluffs
- Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development, $25,000
Enhancing Food Access
- Linn County, $25,000
Linn County Food System Assessment
- Maquoketa School District FFA, $25,000
Agriculture Learning Center Greenhouse
- Nodaway Valley Community School District, $25,000
Elementary School Playground
- Shelby County Wellness Alliance, $25,000
Free Fitness 4 All
- St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, $25,000
Playground and Peace Garden
- University of Iowa Center for Advancement, $25,000
University of Iowa Gardeners