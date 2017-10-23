The Vilsacks on KILJ

KILJ is pleased to share with our listeners an in-depth conversation with Tom and Christie Vilsack. Join us Wednesday at 5:30 pm and again on Saturday at 8 am. The Vilsacks visited the KILJ studios when they came to Mt. Pleasant for Iowa Wesleyan Homecoming festivities this past weekend. Our conversation ranges from the Vilsacks life in Mt. Pleasant, Des Moines and Washington DC to their passions and projects moving forward….their political life, personal life and their continued desire to lead an active life of service. Tune in Wednesday at 5:30 pm and again Saturday at 8 am for a conversation with former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and global literacy advocate Christie Vilsack on KILJ.