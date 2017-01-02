The Reverend Harold A. Dorsey, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon, on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Aaron Hilterbran officiating. Burial will be in Salem East Cemetery, with full military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Salem Congregational Church or Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse Organization.