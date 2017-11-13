The Mt. Pleasant Culinary Arts Team won the Fall Iron Chef Competition at Indian Hills on Friday

The Mt. Pleasant Culinary Arts Team won the Fall Iron Chef Competition at Indian Hills on Friday. The products that needed to be included were apples, pumpkin and pork donated by the Iowa Pork Producers. This contest had and additional surprise ingredient which was honey. The team members were Tori Witthoff, Noemi Gonzelez, Manaysha Miner, Tylisa Kelly, Wayne Klopenstein, and Jennifer Ruby.

The teams were judged on knife skills, sanitation & safety, proper cooking procedures and temperatures, teamwork, degree of difficulty of food preparation, taste, color, nutrition, and communication skills.

The team prepared:

Appetizer: Bacon Goat Cheese Pumpkin Crustini’s topped with granny smith apples, bacon, drizzled with Honey.

Main Course: Fall Pork Chops seasoned with Sage, Rosemary, & Thyme. Garnished with apples, onions and apple cider sauce.

Dessert: Pumpkin Crepes with Pumpkin Cream Cheese filling, garnished with heavy whipping cream, toasted nuts and honey.