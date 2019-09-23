The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Special SessionWritten by Theresa Rose on September 23, 2019
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Special Session Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in City Hall Council Chambers at 307 E. Monroe Street.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications, petitions, etc –
- Approve agenda
* 5. Approve minutes of previous meetings. N/A
* 6. Approve payment of bills. N/A
* 7. Receive reports of Officers – N/A
- Old Business –
- New Business –
- a) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign FAA agreement for Airport Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project.
- Public forum –
- Adjourn.