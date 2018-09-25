The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet, September 26, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Mayoral appointments – Airport Advisory Committee

Community Development

Henry County Landfill Commission



Schedule public hearing on status of Jay Sanitary Sewer project.

Schedule public hearing on proposed amendment of FYE19 budget.

Change Order No. 1 on the South Iris Street Trail project.

New Business

Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign IDOT agreement for funds for Jefferson

Street rec trail.

Accept resignation of City Attorney.

Approve agreement for attorney services.

Public Forum.