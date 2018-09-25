The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session WednesdayWritten by Theresa Rose on September 25, 2018
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet, September 26, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications-
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- Mayoral appointments – Airport Advisory Committee
- Community Development
- Henry County Landfill Commission
- Schedule public hearing on status of Jay Sanitary Sewer project.
- Schedule public hearing on proposed amendment of FYE19 budget.
- Change Order No. 1 on the South Iris Street Trail project.
New Business
- Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign IDOT agreement for funds for Jefferson
Street rec trail.
- Accept resignation of City Attorney.
- Approve agreement for attorney services.
- Public Forum.
- Adjourn to meet Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 4:00 pm.