The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed not to exceed $150,000 Loan Agreement & issuance of General Obligation Note for purchase of a garbage truck.

Resolution instituting additional proceedings on issuance of not to exceed $150,000

General Obligation Capital Loan Note for purchase of a garbage truck.

Resolution approving adjustment in wages for John Boecker, Wastewater Treatment

Plant Operator.

Change Order No. 3 on Mapleleaf Parking Lot Paving project.

Resolution accepting Mapleleaf Parking Lot Paving project.

Change Order C on Fire Dept Rescue vehicle.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Hy Vee Gas at 1702 E. Washington

* h) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Mt. Pleasant BP at 2120 East

Washington Street.

* i) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Little Mexico Restaurant at

107 S. Jefferson Street.

New Business

Approve contract for storm debris removal.

Approve contract for review of engineering agreements for Airport Runway Rehab

Public Forum.