The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call. Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –Request to purchase alley lots 21/22 and 20/23 in Weir’s Subdivision and request to close off McMillan Park to vehicle traffic 9/2-9/8. Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

5:30 Public Hearing for proposed plans and specs for N. Lincoln and E. Taft PCC Pavement Project.

Resolution awarding contract for N. Lincoln and E. Taft PCC Pavement Project.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance to allow businesses to provide tattoos, permanent makeup and microblading.

Resolution directing sale of $4,145,000 General Obligation Loan Notes.

Resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding General Obligation Refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2015 A.

Resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding General Obligation Loan Notes,

Series 2015 B.

New Business –

Public Forum.