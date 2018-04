The Henry County Supervisors Will Meet 4-19-18

AGENDA

April 19, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to approve contract for box culverts

Motion to approve Title VI Iowa DOT Assurances

and Non-Discrimination Agreement and name Coordinator

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates