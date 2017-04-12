THE HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS TAKING BACK UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 13th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the locations listed below. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

(Please note: We cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.)

LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT HENRY COUNTY INCLUDE:

Mount Pleasant: Henry County Sheriff’s Office & Mount Pleasant Police Department

Salem: City Hall

Wayland: City Hall

Winfield: Police Department

New London: Police Department