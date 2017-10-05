THE ELEGANT DINING TABLE

In times past, when we didn’t rush from work to our many commitments and activities, dining took on an entirely different meaning. “Fast food” was not a term used by generations past. Instead, people took time to sit around a table with friends and family, enjoying a relaxing meal, served, no doubt, on a table covered with a tablecloth or place mats, china or pottery dishes, water glasses, flatware, and maybe even a centerpiece of some flowers from the garden. No paper, Styrofoam, foil, or plastic!

With Thanksgiving and Christmas soon to arrive, a formal, elegant dining table recalling earlier times will be on display at the Dover Museum in New London. View an extensive display of different place settings of china, crystal, flatware, and silver pieces on an exquisite white tablecloth. Unusual items, such as an olive spoon, dessert compote, pie fork, service plate, ice cream fork, and grape scissors will be of interest.

The free exhibit opens the weekend of October 7th and runs through October 22, from 1-4 p.m., or by appointment: ph. 319-367-2573. On October 7, antique connoisseur, Tom Sater, will be there to answer questions.

Found in an early Betty Crocker cookbook under Table Service: “A formal table needs fine porcelain, exquisite silverware, elegant cloths, and a centerpiece of distinction.” This display is an excellent example of her description.