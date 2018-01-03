The DCI is now accepting applications for Summer 2018 internships.

Des Moines, IOWA — Since 1921, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has provided professional support to federal, state, county, and city law enforcement agencies and unwavering service to the citizens of Iowa. An internship with the DCI will provide a student with the opportunity to experience the variety of services and investigative resources the DCI provide on a daily basis. A DCI internship will provide exposure to the many different people, places, and things that make the DCI a premiere law enforcement agency.

The DCI internship program is open to current college students who are at least 19 years old,

US citizens, in good standing with their college/university, have a valid driver’s license, and

who successfully pass a thorough background investigation. The DCI internship program

provides unpaid internships. The DCI internship program offers internships at DCI headquarters,

in Des Moines, only.

The summer internship program will run from June 1 – August 15. Summer internships will

consist of approximately 20 hours per week (Monday – Thursday).

Interested students should contact the DCI Internship coordinator at decamp@dps.state.ia.us.

The application deadline is March 1, 2018.