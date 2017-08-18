“The Big Buckle Bash Returns to Downtown Fort Madison on August 26th!”

Bring your friends and family to downtown Fort Madison for the Big Buckle Bash Saturday August 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Fun for all ages, the Bash brings together classic cars, the Voice of Big Buckle Bash competition, great food, cold brews, and live music from country musician, Jake Dodds!

Some of the best vocalists in the area will compete against one another for fantastic prize packages and the opportunity to be “The Voice of Big Buckle Bash”! This year, winners will have the opportunity to also win recording sessions from Mateo Martinez Music, live performances, rodeo tickets and cash! The contest will run using The Voice format, contestants will perform on stage hoping for a judge to spin their chair. Team Blake, Team Christina, Team Pharrell, and Team Adam, each represented by a local resident with a vocal background, will each choose 2 for their team. The eight finalists will perform a 2nd time with the final 3 winning great prizes.

The Voice of Big Buckle Bash will not be the only entertainment at the street party in downtown Fort Madison. Local dance studios, Top Hatters and DRIVE dance studio will perform throughout the night. Bring the kids out to meet reigning Miss Junior Rodeo Iowa Kami Eaves-Fedler who will be available for autographs! She will be located outside of Old Fort Players. County musician Jake Dodds will light up the stage until 12:00 a.m. Up and coming artist Jake Dodds has toured all over the United States opening for popular country stars such as Tyler Farr, Dustin Lynch, Love & Theft, Jerrod Niemann, and many more!

Admission to the Big Buckle Bash is only $5 for adults, $2 for children! Cruise in car drivers and one passenger receive free admission to the event. If you are interested in participating in the classic car cruise, volunteering or would like more details, contact Fort Madison Main Street at 319-372-5471.

If you think you have what it takes to be the “Voice of Big Buckle Bash” you can sign up by calling the Fort Madison Partners Offices at 319-372-5471 or registering in person at our office located at 614 9th Street in Fort Madison. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be prepared to preform two songs under 3 minutes. This is not karaoke, applicants will need to provide their background music.