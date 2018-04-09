The 71st Annual Tri-State Rodeo Excitement begins

The 71st annual Tri-State Rodeo will be held September 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th. This annual event showcases exciting rodeo acts as well as professional musical entertainment. And once again this year, new and exciting things are planned for audiences of all ages.

Wednesday night will once again feature the top cowboys on the circuit in the CINCH Shootout. This invitation only event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will bring elite athletes, including many World Champions, to the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa to compete for over $120,000 in prize money. This event is sponsored by CINCH Jeans.

The PRCA action will start on Thursday with rodeo performances beginning at 7:00 p.m. The rodeo competition will be followed by the compelling Jake McVey. McVey combines his upbeat music and youthful enthusiasm with a seasoned eye for reading the crowd. With a loyal fan base, McVey will be sure to please the crowd with his fiery stage show and arsenal of ear-grabbing songs.

Friday evening’s PRCA rodeo performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by country singer songwriter, Randy Houser. Houser brings his musical talents to life with “Like a Cowboy”, and “How Country Feels”. You will be sure to feel the country as his soulful voice fills the arena.

Saturday night’s entertainment also gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with the PRCA rodeo performers taking center stage. Once the dust has settled from the cowboy competition the arena will come alive with ACM award-winner Jake Owen. Owen has six number one singles under his belt including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”, “Beachin”, “Anywhere with You”, “Alone with You”, “The One that Got Away”, “American Country Love Song”. No artist is more adept at

summoning those times when a sunny day, good friends and maybe a cold drink were all you needed to feel forever blessed. Owen will thrill the crowd with songs from his soon to be released new album, including the single “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”

Local favorites, Stump Town will close out each night of the Tri-State Rodeo in the Coors Party Pavilion.

Rodeo fans will also be entertained by the thrilling feats of Wisconsin FMX during the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night Rodeo performances. Combining new age, portable ramps with the work ethic of farm life bears one of the most entertaining thrill act performances to ever hit the arena. The gap is set at 75 feet and a plethora of apparatus and humans are hurled across the sky.

“The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee invites you to come experience the 2018 Tri-State Rodeo. This year is lining up to be another fun and memorable experience. We are proud to once again earn a spot on the CINCH Shootout circuit, bringing the best cowboys in the country to compete at the Tri-State Rodeo. Jake McVey has a strong fan base in the Tri-State area and we are excited to welcome him to the main stage in the arena on Thursday night. Randy Houser continues to keep country music alive and well and I know fans of all ages will enjoy his show following the Friday night PRCA action. And of course we couldn’t be more pleased to bring award-winning Jake Owen to the main stage on Saturday night. His long list of No. 1 hits will not disappoint our country music fans. Every night of the Tri-State Rodeo will have something for audiences of all ages to enjoy, so we hope to see you there,” commented Josh Denning, General Chairman, Tri-State Rodeo.

The Tri-State Rodeo Committee is also pleased to welcome back clown and barrel man, Justin Rumford. Voted PRCA’s Clown of the Year for the fourth time in 2015, Rumford is sure to entertain the crowd while keeping the cowboys safe.

Ready for Rodeo events will take place throughout the week leading up to the rodeo for participants of all ages starting on Saturday, September 1st with the Special Kids Rodeo. The Grand Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 8th commencing at 9:30 a.m. and will travel down Avenue G. The Tri-State Rodeo is a community event that involves many hours of manpower by community members and groups with all proceeds being put back into the community.

For a full listing of events, information and to purchase tickets go to www.tristaterodeo.org. Tickets to the Tri-State Rodeo can also be purchased by calling 319-372-2550 or 1-800-369-3211.

Music has the power to move the masses and few artists understand that better than Jake McVey. A relentless road dog who performs 250+ dates a year, McVey has earned a loyal fan base that’s addicted to his fiery stage show and arsenal of ear-grabbing songs. A compelling performer who combines his upbeat music and a youthful enthusiasm with a seasoned eye for reading a crowd, McVey gives his all at every show. “It’s all about entertaining the fans and showing each and every person in the room a good time.” He’s shared the stage with some of country’s most acclaimed acts, including Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley. With a chockfull touring calendar, growing social numbers, and new music that he’s gearing up to release, McVey has come a long way but hasn’t forgotten where he came from. “I’m just a good Iowa boy who likes to work hard,” he says with a grin. “I was brought up with a great work ethic. I was raised that when the sun is shining, it’s time to make hay. That’s just who I am. I love to work.” McVey drew inspiration from personal challenges he’s faced this year to pen his new single, “Never Give Up,” though the song and video has now taken on an (initially) unintentional life of its own. “It isn’t just the big, tragic moments that can get you down, it’s the day-to-day that can get pretty heavy. From the small-town farmer to the selfless service men and women, our communities are filled with hard workers who make sacrifices every day to play their important roles in our communities and within their own families.” The music video, where he plays a farmer and single father who’s struggling to support his family by day, and a volunteer fireman by night, is set for release in late August. McVey dedicates the video to first responders in hopes that they, too, will be inspired to push on and “Never Give Up.” “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that you just have to keep going. Through the good and the bad, you have to find what keeps you moving and just ‘never give up.’” “Never Give Up” is available to stream on Spotify this Friday, August 4th.

Randy Houser –Country singer/songwriter

Randy Houser is a man refreshed. “I don’t know how it happened, but everything in my life has started lining up,” says the Lake, Mississippi native. “I must have done somebody right in the past.” Those positive vibes of renewal ripple through Houser’s three consecutive number 1 hits, “How Country Feels”, “Runnin; Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss”. Houser has written numerous hits for artists over the years.

Houser’s past contains no shortage of achievement, as it includes multiple nominations for ACM and CMA Awards, a number 2 single in the form of “Boots On”, and songwriting credits for major names such as Trace Adkins, Justin Moore and Chris Young.

But despite this early success, Houser now admits that he wasn’t truly happy. “It seemed like professionally things weren’t as great as they could be, and that was part of it,” he says. “But the biggest thing was not having a home base.” Shortly after, Houser signed with a new label home, Stoney Creek Records based in Nashville.

New tracks on How Country Feels echo the title single’s sunny self-assurance. As for the sound of How Country Feels, Houser says it’s his most expansive outing yet, with more bells and whistles than he’s used in the past; it also showcases the remarkable voice that led Vince Gill to call Houser “one of the best in the new crop of country singer-songwriters” and pal Jamey Johnson to say, “I watched a blind man jump to his feet and drop his crutches the first time he heard Randy Houser sing.” Critics have echoed these claims in reviews, with MSN writing “Houser is hands down one of the best male vocalists in Nashville.”

Still, the heart of the album-of Houser’s entire outlook right now- remains the story of a man who’s moved through darkness into light. “I feel like I’ve reached such a special moment,” he says, and it’s a true pleasure to hear him inside it.

For more information visit Houser’s website at www.RandyHouser.com or follow on Twitter/Instagram @RandyHouser and www.Facebook.com/RandyHouser.

Jake Owen: Award Winning Country Artist

Every artist has his or her sweet spot. For Jake Owen, it’s all-American nostalgia. No artist is more adept at summoning those times when a sunny day, good friends and maybe a cold drink were all you needed to feel forever blessed. Now reunited with Joey Moi, the producer of his star-making album Barefoot Blue Jean Night, Jake is recording the country-music soundtrack of summers past and those still to come.

The multi-Number One artist and ACM Award winner is also launching a high-profile tour and unveiling an unforgettable new single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” his first release for Big Loud Records.

“It’s been revitalizing. Making music with Joey is all about recording songs that reflect who I am,” Jake says of his creative rebirth. “I’ve seen the negative side of life and the positive side – and I really like the positive side. I want my songs to put a smile on your face.”

With “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” Jake evokes the most golden of memories: a warm-weather romance set to one of rock & roll’s essential songs, John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane.” Based around the 1982 hit’s iconic melody, Jake both pays homage to and boldly reinvents the classic-rock staple.

“I never release a song without the intention of stepping up to the plate and knocking it out of the park,” he says of “I Was Jack.” “When I first heard the song, I thought, ‘How can I do this and re-create what is already a classic song?’ But the more I listened to it, the more I saw my own life growing up. The original ‘Jack & Diane’ was about ‘two American kids growing up in the heartland’ and that image is exactly what so many country songs are based on.”

Along with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” Jake has recorded a trio of radio-ready new tracks for his upcoming album. The breezy “Something to Ride To” celebrates hanging with his buddies at his Tennessee farm; “Made for You” is an old-fashioned love song; and one of the lyrics to the steel-heavy “Down to the Honky Tonk” provides the title to Jake’s summer tour: the Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour.

The trek features opening acts Chris Janson and Jordan Davis and will hit baseball parks around the country. It’s a full-circle moment for Jake, who last year helped dedicate a children’s ball field bearing his name in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.

“Growing up a baseball fan, this is really cool for me,” he says. “When people come to our shows, there’s these good vibes that everyone has. I love that and I think baseball parks provide that too. I’m fired up!”

For more information about Jake, visit www.jakeowen.net, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jakeowen, and follow him Instagram @jakeowenofficial & Twitter @jakeowen

Justin Rumford: Barrel man & Clown

The only difference between Justin Rumford and a stand-up comedian, is that he’s doing his job from the middle of a rodeo arena instead of a stage with a spotlight. Rumford, who lives in Ponca City, Okla., is a rodeo clown at events from coast to coast. His job during the rodeo is twofold. He provides the laughs and banters with the announcer. But during the bull riding his more dangerous job begins. Rumford is a barrelman: the cowboy who works the barrel, providing an oasis of safety for bullfighters and bull riders, in case an angry bull decides to chase them.

Rumford grew up in a rodeo family and competed in junior high, high school and college rodeo. He was a full time steer wrestler, but then blew out his knee. While he recovered, he worked as an assistant rodeo coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He never considered being a full time rodeo clown, but after a few tries as clown, he changed his mind. “I worked the Pretty Prairie (Kan.) bull riding, and they gave me $1000. And I thought, why the heck am I working so hard for $800 a week when I can make more than that in a night? So I jumped ship for the clown life.”

And lucky for rodeo fans, Rumford is still clowning, and winning honors at it. In 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015 he’s been honored as the PRCA’s Clown of the Year. The award is voted on by his peers and rodeo committees, and Justin is humbled to get it. “I don’t know if I deserve it, but I’m fortunate to accept it. It’s unbelievable.” In September of 2013, he and his wife Ashley became the parents of triplets, daughters Livi and Lola, and a son, Bandy. “I have a 44 foot trailer,” he said, “and I can bring the whole family with me.”

