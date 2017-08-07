Thanksgiving in July Food Drive Was a Success

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County wishes to thank the Jefferson County community for making Thanksgiving in July 2017 a success. The annual food drive and fundraiser was held July 10 – July 31, and 2,107.5 pounds of food were donated during that time. Additionally, almost $3,900 was raised through numerous sources: donations from individuals, churches, and companies, numerous efforts at the Fairfield Hy-Vee, a bake sale silent auction at Batavia Days, and “passing the hat” among the music lovers attending the July 18 Municipal Band concert in Central Park. All cash and food donations will be used to help Jefferson County individuals and families in need of food assistance.

Laura Cohen, Executive Director of The Lord’s Cupboard, says, “This was a wonderful Thanksgiving In July, and the food and funds raised will help us feed our hungry neighbors in Jefferson County. Summer is an especially busy time at The Lord’s Cupboard and it’s nice to see some shelves filled back up with food! We could not have pulled off this fundraiser/foodraiser without the assistance of so many companies, civic groups, banks, churches, and even Fairfield’s own Municipal Band, accepting donations on our behalf.”

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County serves as the county’s sole emergency food pantry and serves almost 500 food orders per month. Nearly 50 percent of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 N. 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Please contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641.472.8457 for more information on The Lord’s Cupboard.