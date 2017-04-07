Thank you, Local Dispatchers!

Imagine never knowing what was going to be on the other end of the phone when you answered it. That’s what your local 9-1-1 telecommunicators have trained for. Some days the calls are routine. Some days are unforgettable. The men and women who answer 9-1-1 need to be prepared for anything. They are the “first” first responder on the scene and if they don’t react quickly, ask the appropriate questions, calm the frantic caller, and send the right response then the entire call is off track.

April 9th – 15th, 2017 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and honors those who answer emergency calls, dispatch emergency personnel and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the citizens across the nation. Henry County has 5 telecommunicators answering your calls. The dispatch staff includes Supervisor and 911 Coordinator Megan Kramer with 11 years of experience, Jill Benedict with 19 years, Kim Henkle has 9 years, Laura Ruby 3 years, and Alexandria Ervine who started last year.