Testimony in Syperda Murder Trial Continues

Michael Syperda’s ex-wife took the stand this morning on behalf of the state’s case against Syperda. Michael Syperda is charged with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his then estranged wife Elizabeth Syperda. Following a grand jury hearing in November the 17 year old cold case was re-opened and Michael was extradited from Colorado to stand trial in Henry County district court. Sally Crill was married to Michael and moved with him, their children and Elizabeth to Henry County from California in the mid to late ‘90’s. Elizabeth continued to live with the family but according to Crill was not caring for the two young children. Crill eventually left Michael and they divorced. The judge also heard testimony from Jarrod Krabil. He and Michael Syperda had been friends at the time of Elizabeth’s disappearance. Krabil said on the stand Michael told him the morning after Elizabeth was last seen that she had been back at his house until 5 in the morning. However, it was also brought up in previous reports and the Grand Jury testimony that he said Michael never mentioned anything about Elizabeth the morning of July 17, 2000.