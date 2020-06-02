Terry Forquer

Terry Forquer, 66, of New London, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 12, 1953 in LaHarpe, Illinois to Walter Eugene and Juanita Lucille Murphy Forquer.

He was a 1972 graduate of LaHarpe High School and was of the Christian faith. Terry worked as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed going on road trips, fishing and camping, playing cards, and spending time with family.

Survivors include two sons, Troy (Misty) Forquer of Hamilton, Illinois and Jesse (Lindsey) Forquer of Salem, Iowa; one daughter Tara Benacka of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Alivia, Kane and Finnley; Mason and Coy; and Kyle, Nathaniel and Emma; one brother James Forquer of Canton, Illinois; and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Warren, Gary and Henry and one sister Nedra Cassidy.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Fairmont, Missouri next to his parents.