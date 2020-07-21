Terry Dee Riley

Terry Dee Riley, 70, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will be 9 AM to 1:30 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel with family greeting friends from 1-1:30. A funeral service will be at 1:30 PM at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bryan Katchay officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to Old Threshers for a bench in Terry’s name.

Born November 9, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of George and Neva (Wobbe) Riley. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Terry has lived in the Mt. Pleasant community his entire life. He worked as a caretaker of the Amtrak Depot for many years.

Terry loved Old Threshers and enjoyed driving a tractor in the parades for a family friend. He enjoyed watching trains and he liked to mow yards for others.

He is survived by 2 sisters: Peggy (Clark) Hays of Mt. Pleasant and Phyllis (Richard) McGohan of Mt. Pleasant; one sister-in-law, Katie Riley of Grinnell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ronald and a brother in infancy.