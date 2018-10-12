Terry D. “Red Dog” Kilbourn

Terry D. “Red Dog” Kilbourn, 87, of New London, died Wednesday, October 10, at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

A celebration of life for Terry Kilbourn will be Saturday at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. The family will greet friends at the chapel beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will follow the service at Burge Cemetery with Military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. In honor of Mr. Kilbourn, memorials have been established for New London United Methodist Church; Burge Cemetery and H.J. Nugen Public Library. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.