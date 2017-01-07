Terry D. Derby

Terry D. Derby, 61, of rural Fairfield passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017, at the Jefferson County Hospital in Fairfield

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ottumwa with Rev. Len Maselli officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. Following the services cremation will be accorded and burial will be at a later date in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested and may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Ottumwa’s Youth Group, the Lockridge Fire and Rescue and to the American Cancer Association in his memory.

