Teresa Peiffer

Teresa A. Peiffer, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the Memorial Chapel. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Ben Peiffer for his son’s medical needs. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.