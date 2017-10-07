TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, Iowa

Written by Theresa Rose on October 7, 2017

 

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  5. OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
  6. a) Dara Sanders, Library Director
  7. PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
  8. POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
  9. MAYOR’S REPORT
  10. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
  11. CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
  12. OLD BUSINESS
  13. NEW BUSINESS
  14. a) HTC Senior 5K, Street closings
  15. MONTHLY REPORTS
  16. a) Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of September 11, 2017
  17. b) Treasurer’s Report for September, 2017
  18. c) Warrants Payable for October, 2017
  19. OTHER BUSINESS
  20. ADJOURNMENT