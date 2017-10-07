TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, Iowa

TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 7, 2017
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, October 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR BALES
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- a) Dara Sanders, Library Director
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) HTC Senior 5K, Street closings
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- a) Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of September 11, 2017
- b) Treasurer’s Report for September, 2017
- c) Warrants Payable for October, 2017
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT