Telecommunicator Award

The Washington County Communications Center is pleased to announce that Assistant Supervisor Teresa Todd and Telecommunicator Issak Kleese were awarded the Team Telecommunicator of the Year Award at the Iowa APCO Spring Conference and Awards ceremony Tuesday March 14th at Prairie Meadows in Altoona. They were recognized for their exceptional handling and dedication for a fatal house fire they handled in 2016. They are seen here receiving the award from Retired FDNY Lt. Joe Torrillo who is a survivor of September 11th, 2001 when he was buried twice under both the Twin Towers in New York City. Teresa Todd is a two time recipient of this award as she also was recognized in 2001 with then Telecommunicator Amy Christensen for their handling of a lawn mower accident involving a child. It is the third time Washington County Communications has won the award. Sandy Lovetinsky also won the award in 2010.