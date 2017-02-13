Teens Arrested for Burglary

On 2-12-17 at approximately 2:31pm, Des Moines County Deputies and Detectives responded to a residential burglary inside the city of Mediapolis. The complainant advised that the residence had been entered and numerous items were missing, including a firearm. During this investigation, suspects were identified, located, and interviewed. These suspects, Brodi Sattler, 17, of Mediapolis, and Dustan Fenton, 18, of Burlington, had items taken in the burglary in their possession, including the stolen firearm. Sattler and Fenton were both placed under arrest and transported to the Des Moines County Jail, where they were both charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony.