Team Title, Top Finishes on the Horizon for Mount Pleasant Boys’, Girls’ Track Teams

Team Title, Top Finishes on the Horizon for Mount Pleasant Boys’, Girls’ Track TeamsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on May 17, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Des Moines — Don’t look now, but after Day Two the Mount Pleasant boys’ track team is #1 in the 3A team standings with 31 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 2nd with 28.
The Panthers still have several events tomorrow in the final day — as do the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Here is the full team standings in 3A after Day Two:
- Mount Pleasant 31
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
- Pella 27
- Dubuque Wahlert 22
- Atlantic 21
- Humboldt 18
- (tied)Boone 17;
- (tied)Harlan 17
- (tied) Algona 16; Nevada 16
The girls’ track team is currently in 5th place in 3A, with a good chance of scoring a couple more points tomorrow, as well.
Here are the full 3A girls standings following Day Two:
- Dubuque Wahlert 26.5
- Glenwood 2S
- (tied)Davenport Assumption 22;
- (tied) Pella 22
- Mount Pleasant 20
- Solon 19
- (tied) Iowa Fals-Alden 18
- (tied) Sioux City Bishop Heelan 18
- (tied) Keokuk 15
- (tied) Mt. Vernon 15