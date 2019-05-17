Team Title, Top Finishes on the Horizon for Mount Pleasant Boys’, Girls’ Track Teams

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Don’t look now, but after Day Two the Mount Pleasant boys’ track team is #1 in the 3A team standings with 31 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 2nd with 28.

The Panthers still have several events tomorrow in the final day — as do the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Here is the full team standings in 3A after Day Two:

Mount Pleasant 31 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Pella 27 Dubuque Wahlert 22 Atlantic 21 Humboldt 18 (tied)Boone 17; (tied)Harlan 17 (tied) Algona 16; Nevada 16

The girls’ track team is currently in 5th place in 3A, with a good chance of scoring a couple more points tomorrow, as well.

Here are the full 3A girls standings following Day Two: