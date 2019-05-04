Team Staffing Solutions Inc Named2019 Small Business of the Year

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Friday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announced Team Staffing Solutions Inc. as the 2019 Small Business of the Year. Blake Radel, Branch Owner and General Manager of Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. accepted the award. They were selected from five finalists that included Becker’s Jewelers; Betty Mullen, Independent Sales Director for Mary Kay Inc.; Paul Revere’s Pizza; and E.G. Staats, Inc.

“Team Staffing Solutions is so deserving of this award. The business started in a very tough time and they have definitely weathered the storm and continue to grow”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. is an Employment Agency that began out of Muscatine, IA in 1996 staffing for light industrial positions, office/clerical positions along with professional positions. The Mount Pleasant office opened 2005 and in the midst of the 2008 recession, Blake Radel began her role as the Branch Manager. There were many tough days as the recession progressed and talk of closing the branch surfaced. Fairly fresh out of college from Iowa Wesleyan, Blake made a very risky decision and became a small business owner in 2009. To this day, she is still the only Branch Manager in Team Staffing to have purchased a branch office. Now, 10 years later under her ownership, they continue to grow and thrive.

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. In the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, more than 250 businesses have less than 25 employees. Those businesses contribute over $60,000 to the Chamber annually and collectively, small business accounts for more than 1200 jobs in the community.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 350 businesses, organizations and individual members.