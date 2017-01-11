Taylor Pledges to Help All Iowans

(Des Moines) State Senator Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant will work to help all Iowans during the 2017 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Monday, January 9, Taylor joined 149 other state legislators at the Iowa Statehouse to begin action on legislation that will impact economic growth, education, health care, and public safety.

“I’m an advocate for the concerns of the people I represent,” said Taylor. “That means pushing for an economy that works for all Iowans, not just the people at the very top. Everyone deserves a fair shot at success. Families need access to great local schools; workers need the chance to qualify for better paying jobs; and we need to fix the Medicaid mess that is undermining everyone’s health care.

Constituents with concerns and ideas can reach Senator Taylor at the Statehouse at (515) 281-3371, at home at (319) 931-1568, or at his state email address: Rich.Taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Taylor said people can also keep up with his work through his Facebook account, his weekly email newsletter, and the local listening posts he will hold throughout the session. Links to his various social media accounts can be found at his state web site, www.senate.iowa.gov/senator/Taylor/.