Taylor elected assistant leader for Senate Democrats

State Sen. Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant will help lead the Iowa Legislature as an assistant leader over the next two years.

Senator Taylor was elected to the position by the other Democratic members of the Iowa Senate during a Statehouse meeting November 11.

“I am honored that my fellow legislators selected me to help lead the charge for hard-working Iowans, and I am ready for the challenge,” Taylor said. “State government must work for all of us. I will support proposals that accomplish that goal, and fight those that don’t.”

Taylor is serving his second term in the Iowa Senate. He represents Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties.

He worked for 26 years at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

He is married to Annette, and has two adult children, Stephanie and Nicholas.

The first legislative session of the 88th Iowa General Assembly will convene on Monday, January 14, 2019. For more information, contact State Sen. Rich Taylor at 319-931-1568 or at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

– end –

The new Iowa Senate Democratic leadership team consists of:

Democratic Leader, Senator Janet Petersen, Des Moines

Democratic Whip, Senator Amanda Ragan, Mason City

Assistant Leaders:

Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City

Senator Bill Dotzler, Waterloo

Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque

Senator Liz Mathis, Hiawatha

Senator Herman Quirmbach, Ames

Senator Rich Taylor, Mount Pleasant