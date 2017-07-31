Tax Free Weekend Coming Up

Tax Free Weekend Coming UpWritten by Theresa Rose on July 31, 2017
This year, Iowa’s tax-free holiday weekend begins on Friday, August 4th, 2017, and ends on Saturday, August 5th, 2017. During these 2 days certain goods can be purchased tax-free, so make sure your readers know how to take advantage of the savings!
The Iowa State tax rate varies by county, but you’ll typically save 6.8% on your purchase. Below are some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday:
- Clothing and footwear under $100
- Work and School Uniforms
- Diapers
- Coats
Tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt. For example, items such as backpacks, althetic uniforms, watches and shoes with spikes/cleats will not be tax free.