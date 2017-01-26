Tax Abatement Applications Show Growth

Wednesday night the Mt. Pleasant City Council approved a list of 2016 Tax abatement applications. The list indicates the city saw a good year in terms of residential and commercial new construction and improvements. The deadline to turn in further applications is February 1 and building and zoning administrator Jack Swarm expects to see a few more. But at this point there has been three million 746 thousand dollars of valuation from about new residential construction and home improvement projects based on permits applied for thru Swarm’s office. Add to that over 10 million dollars in commercial which includes the new care facility project.