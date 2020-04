Tanker Truck RollOver

Monday at about 12 noon a tanker truck owned by LiquiGro of Mount Pleasant and driven by Terry Vance of Mount Pleasant was involved in a rollover accident at the intersection of eastbound Hwy 34 and the southbound on-ramp of Hwy 218. The driver attempted a right turn onto the ramp and lost control causing the truck to overturn. Vance was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The truck was considered a total loss.