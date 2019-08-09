Tammy Jean Butler

Tammy Jean Butler, 51, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 12:51 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital Emergency Room in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born on September 16, 1967, the daughter of Thomas Lee and Helen Louise (Whitaker) Osborne. In 1988, she married Keith Fredrick Butler. They later divorced.

Survivors include her three sons: Thomas Butler of Argyle, Iowa, Michael Butler of Argyle, Iowa and Robert Butler of Argyle, Iowa; adopted sister: Shayla Alcantara of Alexandria, Virginia; one brother: Clarence Alan (Kris) Whitaker of Puyallup, Washington and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and special friend: Robert Rubio.

Tammy graduated from Maric College in Riverside, California. She worked as a medical transcriptionist. She loved to be outside, gardening, crafts, playing games, knitting, television shows and most of all, Tammy loved spending time with children and family.

Services are pending at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.