Tami Marie De Spain

Tami Marie De Spain 54, of Salem passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home in Salem.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will host a Celebration of Tami’s Life at a later date.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.