Syperda Guilty

Monday morning Judge Mark Kruse delivered a verdict in the first degree murder trial of Michael Syperda accused of killing his estranged wife Elizabeth who disappeared in July of 2000. Judge Kruse found Syperda guilty and scheduled sentencing for August 23. The verdict was the result of Syperda’s trial held in Henry County District Court May 1 thru May 7. Elizabeth’s mother, who lives in California was present for the verdict announcement but chose not to make any public comments. She sat with her son and was surrounded by family and friends. A friend of Elizabeth, Harper Tracy who testified during the trial said the verdict was a great relief and said she is confident Elizabeth’s body will be found. She urges anyone who is hunting, looking for mushrooms, etc. to always be on the look out for anything that might lead to the location of her remains.