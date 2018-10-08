Symphony Fall Concert Series

SEISO PRESENTS FALL MASTERWORKS SERIES CONCERT: GREAT AMERICAN COMPOSERS FEATURING A WORLD PREMEIRE BY COMPOSER ROBERT TINDLE.

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Robert McConnell, will open their Masterworks Series in Season 68 by featuring the majestic music of some of America’s finest composers. Opening the concert will be Kristin Kuster’s exciting and energetic MOXIE which was originally composed for the Baltimore Symphony. George Gershwin’s fantastically evocative and fun An American in Paris will finish the first half of the program. Following intermission will be a world-premiere work entitled Grid for clarinet and orchestra by SEISO favorite Robert Tindle. Jesse Krebs will be the featured clarinet soloist. Concluding the concert is Ferde Grofé’s picturesque Grand Canyon Suite. The first concert will be held Saturday, October 20th, 7:30 PM at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Two additional performances will be given Sunday, October 21st, 2:00 PM at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa and 6:30 PM at the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant.

Admission to the fall Masterworks Series concerts in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant is by season ticket ($55 for adults for all three Masterworks Series concerts) or by single-concert ticket ($20 for adults) which may be purchased on our website www.seiso.us or at the door. Student tickets (K-12 & college) are free of charge. There is no reserved seating.

Make the most of your concert experience by attending the ‘Prelude.’ Music Director Robert McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before performances in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant to talk with composer Robert Tindle and soloist Jesse Krebs about the music with his unique insight and wit. ‘Prelude’ is supported in part through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture and is offered free of charge to all audience members.

Clarinetist Jesse Krebs has performed guest recitals in Costa Rica, England, Thailand, Ireland, and throughout the United States. He is Professor of Clarinet at Truman State University (Kirksville, MO), where he teaches the clarinet studio and directs the Truman Clarinet Choir. Dr. Krebs frequently performs as a substitute with the Kansas City Symphony and has been featured as a concerto soloist with the North Carolina and Central Florida Symphony Orchestras. He has also played with the Tallahassee, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Quincy Symphony Orchestras, and with the new music ensemble Alarm Will Sound. In 2002, he was one of three American semifinalists selected for the International Clarinet Association Young Artist Competition and competed in Stockholm, Sweden. He received a DM in clarinet performance from the Florida State University, a MM from the University of North Texas, and a BME from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Composer Robert Tindle, 22, is a four-time winner of the National Young Composers Challenge, a winner of the Florida Bandmasters Association’s Henry Fillmore Composition Contest, the winner of the first annual Fredericksburg Brass Institute’s Composition Contest, and a two-time winner of the Frost American Choral Directors Association Composition Contest. His works have been performed by the Miami Symphony, Marin Symphony, Akron Symphony, and Southeast Iowa Symphony, the Orlando Philharmonic, the Virginia Grand Military Band, the UCLA Wind Ensemble. Robert’s music has been described as “instantly appealing, expertly composed and orchestrated, and having an enormously positive

and powerful impact,” with “beautifully crafted melodies, surprising harmonies, and rhythmic vitality.” Constantly seeking to bridge the gap between composer and audence, his music draws from both the classical tradition and the innovations of modern concert music, synthesising them into a distinct personal voice full of energy and emotion. Robert received his BM in Composition at the Frost School of Music and is pursuing a MM in Instrumental Conducting with Dr. Timothy Shade at Wichita State University.

More information and tickets are available on the SEISO website at www.seiso.us. If you have questions, please contact the SEISO office at seiso@iw.edu or 319.385.6352.

