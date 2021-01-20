Sylvia Kay Eckmeier

Sylvia Kay Eckmeier, 77, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

She was born on September 28, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Bryan and Ruth (Kemp) Starr. On April 11, 1964, she married Robert Eckmeier in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They later divorced.

She is survived by one daughter: Kelly (Mike) Walker of Brimfield, Illinois; one son: Ryan (Annette) Eckmeier of Frederick, Maryland; four grandchildren: Jarred (Kuiyin) Carter, Michael (Taylor) Walker, Karina Eckmeier and Kiara Walker; two great grandchildren: Noah Carter and Jorie Walker. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sylvia was a graduate of the Burlington School of Nursing, she achieved her bachelor’s degree at the College of St. Francis and her masters degree at Western Illinois University. She worked as a nurse for thirty-seven and a half years at the Mental Health Institute and was their Director of Nursing for eighteen years. Sylvia was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson, Treasurer of St. Paul’s Planning Board, member of St. Paul’s Naomi Circle, member of MHI Retired Nurses, member of Tourney Girls Forever, member of Chapter CK TTT and was Co-Queen of Pampered Pals Red Hatters. She was a long time fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball programs. Sylvia enjoyed sewing, reading, puzzles, playing cards and games, watching birds and squirrels in her back yard and spending time with others.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.

A private family service will be held at Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Reverend Robert Molsberry officiating. Following her service, a video of her funeral will be posted on her Tribute Wall at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com .

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

Memorials have been established in her memory for St. Paul United Church of Christ or Chapter CK TTT.

Memorials have been established in her memory for St. Paul United Church of Christ or Chapter CK TTT.